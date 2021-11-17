Emanuel N. Hilario Sells 25,985 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 202,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,655. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $473.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 2.60.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STKS. TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.