Emanuel N. Hilario Sells 25,985 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 202,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,655. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $473.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 2.60.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STKS. TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.