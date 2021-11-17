Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292,962 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $47,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 16.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

