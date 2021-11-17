Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

