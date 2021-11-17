Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE EHC opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.