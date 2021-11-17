Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $200.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $172.41 and last traded at $166.38, with a volume of 243159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.03.

DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Endava’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

