Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,096.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $53,096.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.00330329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008696 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001242 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002398 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00294918 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006270 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012347 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

