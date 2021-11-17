ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDRA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.