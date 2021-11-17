Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of EPAC opened at $22.87 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after buying an additional 117,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after buying an additional 351,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

