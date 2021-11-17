Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $39.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,422. Engagesmart has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $38.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,040,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.