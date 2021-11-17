Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 157.86% and a net margin of 7.31%.

Shares of ENSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,430. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Enservco has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

