Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 183,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 118.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

