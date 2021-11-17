Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 280.95% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ENTG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.11. 621,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,666. Entourage Health has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$31.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Entourage Health Company Profile

