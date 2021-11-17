Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.
ENV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,510. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
