Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

ENV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,510. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.