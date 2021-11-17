EpiK Protocol Hits Market Cap of $17.20 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00068617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,254.94 or 1.00975500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.67 or 0.06960734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

