EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 384.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EPR Properties stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

