Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.23). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.73) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

KNTE stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after acquiring an additional 781,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after acquiring an additional 600,832 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 315,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 209,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

