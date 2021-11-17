Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Turing Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Turing in a report released on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Turing’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Turing alerts:

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

TWKS stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.