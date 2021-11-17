Erica Mann Acquires 496 Shares of Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Erica Mann acquired 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$100.80 ($72.00) per share, with a total value of A$49,995.81 ($35,711.29).

Erica Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Erica Mann purchased 500 shares of Blackmores stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$100.00 ($71.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Blackmores’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Blackmores Company Profile

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

