ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 66.3% in October

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the October 14th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ERYP opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.