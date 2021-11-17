Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Essent Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Essent Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 155,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE ESNT opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.93%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

