Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 164,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $180.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ESEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

