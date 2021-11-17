Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 393,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,784. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVAX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.