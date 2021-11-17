Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $564.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth $268,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

