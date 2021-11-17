Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Buys $461,812.40 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder purchased 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder purchased 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder acquired 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder acquired 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00.

Evergy stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

