EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Downgraded by Bank of America

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 42.77, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.