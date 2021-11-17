Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.
Shares of EVFM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,466. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
