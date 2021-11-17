Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EIFZF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

