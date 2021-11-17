Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,512 ($45.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,277.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,021.29. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,512 ($45.88). The company has a market cap of £32.41 billion and a PE ratio of 54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

