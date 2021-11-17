Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the October 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FDVRF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 140,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Facedrive has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

