Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Shares of FFIE stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,746,000.

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.