FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,954 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,542. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $115.70 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.