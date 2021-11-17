FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,646 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 65.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.80. 6,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,353. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $236.76. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

