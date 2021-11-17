FDx Advisors Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Cintas stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $448.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.