FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after buying an additional 4,140,121 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 192.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after buying an additional 1,390,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bumble by 682.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares during the last quarter.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,020. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

