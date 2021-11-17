FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,793 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

QCOM traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.03. 842,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,044,807. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $183.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

