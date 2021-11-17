FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 157.2% from the October 14th total of 64,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGF opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FG Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FG Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the second quarter worth $105,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.