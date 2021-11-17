Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
FDBC stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.