Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

FDBC stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 147.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

