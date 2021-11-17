Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.57% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 86,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. 153,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,420. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30.

