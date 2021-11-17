Financial Analysis: mPhase Technologies (XDSL) & Its Rivals

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS: XDSL) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare mPhase Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -0.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 5.43% 18.73% 8.04% mPhase Technologies Competitors -469.30% -7.11% -6.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million $1.67 million 2.21 mPhase Technologies Competitors $673.99 million $10.39 million 5.89

mPhase Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies. mPhase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for mPhase Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A mPhase Technologies Competitors 71 514 752 12 2.52

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.02%. Given mPhase Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe mPhase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

mPhase Technologies rivals beat mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.