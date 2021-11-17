Financial Analysis: Renren (NYSE:RENN) & Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Renren and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Lithia Motors 4.67% 26.99% 10.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renren and Lithia Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 35.85 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Lithia Motors $13.12 billion 0.77 $470.30 million $33.69 9.92

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Risk and Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Renren and Lithia Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithia Motors 1 3 4 0 2.38

Lithia Motors has a consensus price target of $400.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Lithia Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than Renren.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford. The Import segment composes of automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, and Volkswagen. The Luxury segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus. The company was founded by Walt DeBoer and Sidney B. DeBoer in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

