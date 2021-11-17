Financial Survey: Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -1,143.19% -28.57% Inhibrx -1,093.94% -150.02% -58.02%

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.40 million N/A N/A Inhibrx $12.89 million 129.38 -$76.12 million ($2.07) -21.23

Tenaya Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tenaya Therapeutics and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.57%. Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

