Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading 6.3% Higher

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.86. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 153,397 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

