First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,345. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

