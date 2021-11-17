First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,743. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

