First National Bank of South Miami Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

