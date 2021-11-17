First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Amgen were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Amundi purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.51. The company has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

