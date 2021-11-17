First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

First National has raised its dividend by 214.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of First National stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. First National has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on First National from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

