First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Increases Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.446 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $17.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

FN opened at C$44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.97 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.89.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

