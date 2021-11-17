First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

