First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.23 Million Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of ACM Research worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $21,019,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 171,702 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ACM Research by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,476,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

